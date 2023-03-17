The Keremeos Elks hosted barrel racing at the rodeo grounds on Victoria Day. Guests got to take in the amazing speed and agility of horse and rider. (Susan Chaworth-Musters photo)

Keremeos Rodeo Parade returns on Victoria Day

Registration for the parade is now open

Registrations are open once more for the annual Victoria Day parade in Keremeos.

The parade, which usually coincides with the Keremeos Elks’ Rodeo, will take place on May 22.

No formal announcement has been made yet as to whether there will be a return of the full rodeo, which went on hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic and hasn’t yet returned.

The parade returned in 2022, along with barrel racing at the rodeo grounds, while other rodeo events were put off due to various factors.

READ MORE: Keremeos celebrates Victoria Day with parade

For people interested in joining the parade, whether with a float or on foot, you can contact KeremeosRodeoParade@gmail.com.

Rodeo

