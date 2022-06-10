Kelowna’s SumoBot event a big hit

Students from nine local schools met at Hollywood Road Educational Services on June 9, 2022 to compete in the SumoBots tournament (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Hollywood Road Educational Services hosted SumoBots on Thursday.

Kids from nine local schools gathered to compete in robot wrestling after creating their own computer-coded bot.

Student Anton with Team MAM explained how the game works.

“You have to push them off. Once they’re passed the white line on the board then they’re out.”

But Team MAM learned a tough lesson about computers in the months leading up to the event.

Anton, Misha, and Mya told Capital News they had to start from scratch after forgetting to save their code.

The day started with all 45 teams competing in a round-robin before heading into elimination rounds.

The top four teams all walked away with a prize.

And all students walked away with knowledge on computers, coding, and working with a team.

