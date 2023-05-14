Kelowna’s Rustic Reel celebrating moms while fundraising for Kelowna Women’s Shelter

Dad Jeff taking a photo of mother and daughter Marda and Lexi Keen while celebrating Mother’s Day at Rustic Reel in Kelowna. (Brittany Webster/ Capital News) A Reel Mother’s Day Market was put on by Rustic Reel for Mother’s Day 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News) A Reel Mother’s Day Market was put on by Rustic Reel for Mother’s Day 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News) A Reel Mother’s Day Market was put on by Rustic Reel for Mother’s Day 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News) A Reel Mother’s Day Market was put on by Rustic Reel for Mother’s Day 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News) A Reel Mother’s Day Market was put on by Rustic Reel for Mother’s Day 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

A Reel Mother’s Day Market was a hit at Rustic Reel in Kelowna for the second year in a row.

Events Coordinator Jade St Marie said last year was a success and they wanted to bring it back and make it bigger.

The day stared with a little yoga session hosted by a local yoga teacher.

“An hour of just calming and some post yoga coffee.”

The market then opened at 11 a.m. with 20 local vendors.

“Usually with every market that we do we try to incorporate a charitable portion,” St Marie said. The funds raised at the Mother’s Day market will be going to the Kelowna Women’s Shelter.

