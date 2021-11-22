Ronda Caron took this photo of the flood in Princeton. (Facebook)

Kelowna’s Parkinson Rec Centre extends free access for flood evacuees

All visitors must also be fully vaccinated to use the fitness centre

The Parkinson Recreation Centre in Kelowna is welcoming those who have been evacuated from their homes due to flooding in B.C. communities, to use the facility free of charge, including the fitness and aquatics areas.

Drew Petrie, administration and business services manager at Parkinson Recreation Centre, said many people are staying in the city who are dealing with challenges caused by flooding and that the centre wanted to help those who are displaced feel a bit more at ease during their time in Kelowna.

Evacuees from displaced communities, including Merritt and Lytton, will simply need to present ID with proof of residence including their photo and home address to receive access at no cost.

All visitors must also be fully vaccinated to use the fitness centre at Parkinson Recreation Centre, in compliance with provincial health orders.

