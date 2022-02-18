Kelowna’s health-care workers can ski their stressors away

Interior Health employees can claim a free lift ticket and half priced rentals on March 2, 9 and 30

IH employees get a free day of skiing and 50 percent off rentals on March (Big White Ski Resort)

Big White Ski resort is celebrating healthcare workers who want to shred on March 2,9 and 30.

For three days in March, Kelowna’s local ski resort is offering a free lift ticket and 50 percent off ski and snowboard rentals to all Interior Health employees.

To claim their tickets and discounted rentals, healthcare workers need to show their IH identification and government issued photo identification at the ticket window.

The offer is valid for employees across the Interior Health region.

To ask questions, or for more information contact Tickets at 250-491-6262 or email tickets@bigwhite.com.

