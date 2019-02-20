Kelowna Yacht Club announces new board members

The Kelowna Yacht Club has introduced the new board members for 2019. The lakefront location in downtown Kelowna has been ramping up the local boating seasons since 1945.
“I am pleased with my first year at the Club and am fascinated with the community of members and the volunteerism that occurs here,” said Thom Killingsworth, executive director of the Kelowna Yacht Club. “The momentum that we have felt this year has definitely set us up for many more positive years ahead.”
The 2019 KYC board members:
- Commodore – Kent Hardisty
- Vice Commodore – Eva Aylward
- Rear Commodore – Tillman Hodgson
- Past Commodore – Don McEachern
- Sail Fleet Captain – Danny Foster
- Power Fleet Captain – Rodney Lozinski
- Director at Large – Christian Brix
- Director at Large – Lisa McHaffie
- Director at Large – James Wendland
The first major event of the year, the Kelowna Boat Show, is scheduled for April 27-28, 2019.
To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.