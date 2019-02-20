Kelowna Yacht Club announces new board members

The Kelowna Yacht Club has introduced the new board members for 2019. The lakefront location in downtown Kelowna has been ramping up the local boating seasons since 1945.

“I am pleased with my first year at the Club and am fascinated with the community of members and the volunteerism that occurs here,” said Thom Killingsworth, executive director of the Kelowna Yacht Club. “The momentum that we have felt this year has definitely set us up for many more positive years ahead.”

The 2019 KYC board members:

Commodore – Kent Hardisty

Vice Commodore – Eva Aylward

Rear Commodore – Tillman Hodgson

Past Commodore – Don McEachern

Sail Fleet Captain – Danny Foster

Power Fleet Captain – Rodney Lozinski

Director at Large – Christian Brix

Director at Large – Lisa McHaffie

Director at Large – James Wendland

The first major event of the year, the Kelowna Boat Show, is scheduled for April 27-28, 2019.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.