Kelowna to open waterparks ahead of schedule

Temperatures are estimated to reach 31 C this upcoming weekend

Waterparks around Kelowna are opening this weekend. (City of Kelowna)

Okanagan residents can now beat the heat this weekend.

The City of Kelowna announced on Friday afternoon that waterparks around town are opening this weekend, much earlier than usual.

The three waterparks opening for the season are:

City Park Waterpark (1600 Abbott Street);

Ben Lee Waterpark (900 Houghton Road);

Quilchena Splash Park (347 Quilchena Drive).

From May 13 to Labour Day weekend, the waterparks will be open seven days a week. From now until June 18, the hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and extend from June 19 to Sept. 4 to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Parents/guardians must supervise their children as waterparks aren’t staffed and don’t have lifeguards.

More information about the city’s waterparks can be found on the City of Kelowna’s website.

