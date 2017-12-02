Kelowna students write their own book

Grade 5 students at South Rutland Elementary are getting into the book-writing business.

Working with Big Heart Publishing, of Kelowna, the students are producing their own book titled the Dynamite Book Project.

The official launch will take place at the Rutland Library, Dec. 16, from 12 to 3 p.m. Students will be there to sign copies of the book, and to read their stories, according to a press release.

