Credit: Pixabay

Kelowna students write their own book

South Rutland Elementary students are launching their book Dec. 16

Grade 5 students at South Rutland Elementary are getting into the book-writing business.

Working with Big Heart Publishing, of Kelowna, the students are producing their own book titled the Dynamite Book Project.

The official launch will take place at the Rutland Library, Dec. 16, from 12 to 3 p.m. Students will be there to sign copies of the book, and to read their stories, according to a press release.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
What’s happening

Just Posted

LIVE: BC Liberal debate underway in Kelowna

Saturday marks the fourth debate in the race to Liberal leadership in B.C.

Kelowna rebels host art fundraiser

Rebel With A Cause is hosting an art auction and launch party, Dec. 12

Kelowna Christmas display helps out The Salvation Army

A Christmas display in Rutland is collecting donations over the holiday season

Light ups happening around the Central Okanagan

The Peachland light up was a success

RCMP issue scam warning

North Okanagan residents urged to be cautious of callers claiming to be from Canada Revenue Agency

Okanagan resident rallies for life

Vernon’s Melissa Verleg fighting for access to medication in her battle with cystic fibrosis

Feds to spend millions to reverse low take up rates for low-income benefits

Liberals plan to spend $7 million over three years on a way to spend untapped cash

Kelowna students write their own book

South Rutland Elementary students are launching their book Dec. 16

New trial ordered for Prince George man convicted of sex charge

Appeal ruling says Paul Veeken’s conviction to be set aside after trial judge failed to instruct jury

B.C. animators out of work due to Louis C.K.’s sexual misconduct admissions

Vancouver’s Bardel Entertainment was in charge of animation for ‘The Cops,’ set to star Louis C.K.

Cancer patient donates $2M for third PET/CT scanner in B.C

A Nanaimo businessman’s giant donation helps facilitate new PET/CT scanner for Vancouver Island

Canucks’ Boeser named NHL rookie of the month

Vancouver winger Brock Boeser scored 11 goals in 15 games

B.C. teams battle to decide kings and queens of high school volleyball court

Gold medal matches in three divisions taking place Saturday at Langley Events Centre

Penticton-area winery sued by former head winemaker

Blasted Church’s former head winemaker Elaine Vickers is seeking $24,000 from the winery

Most Read

  • Kelowna students write their own book

    South Rutland Elementary students are launching their book Dec. 16

  • What’s happening

    Find out about the events happening in your community this weekend