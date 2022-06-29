Kelowna student honours ancestors and wins cash

Finn Campbell placed second at the Royal Canadian Legion Remembrance Day Writing Contest.

Grade 9 student and writer extraordinaire Finn Campbell, from Kelowna Christian School, placed second at the national Royal Canadian Legion Remembrance Day Writing Contest.

Earlier this year, Campbell won the provincial writing contest with an essay detailing his great-great grandfather’s experience at Vimy Ridge, the Somme and Passchendaele.

Campbell wrote from the perspective of his great-great-grandfather, Jack Campbell and recounted some of the experiences he had during the war. Jack Campbell and his father were members of the same Indigenous battalion, the 107th Timber Wolves. Together, they endured artillery barrages from the trenches they helped to dig.

He received his award at the Kelowna Legion Branch, on Tuesday, June 28.

Campbell said that he was inspired to tell his ancestor’s story after travelling through Vimy Ridge, Beaumont Hamel, and the Somme last year.

“Driving through the Somme and seeing thousands of graves for hundreds of kilometres along the roads reminded me of the great loss that so many families experienced… I can share the stories of only one soldier, but so many more stories need to be told”.

Finn’s work will be displayed in the foyer of the Parliament Buildings in Ottawa during the annual Remembrance period in November.

READ MORE: Kelowna student competing in nationals after winning regional essay contest

signature

City of KelownaRoyal Canadian Legion