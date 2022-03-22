Kelowna student competing in nationals after winning regional essay contest

The grade 7 Kelowna Christian Student has won $450 for his essay, so far

Finn Campbell and his father, grandfather, brothers and members of the Canadian Legion receiving a cheque and certificate for his Provincial victory (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

A Kelowna student is moving on to the next round of an essay writing competition.

Finn Campbell, a Grade 7 student at Kelowna Christian School, wrote an essay remembering the sacrifices made by his ancestors for the Royal Canadian Legion National Foundation Rememberance Contest. Campbell has won $450 in prize money for his victories at the regional and provincial competitions. He will now be competing at the national level in Ottawa.

In his writing, Campbell pays homage to his great-great and great-great-great grandfathers who fought on Vimy Ridge during WWI, for Canada. Campbell wrote from the perspective of his forefather Jack Campbell and recounted some of the experiences he had during the war. Jack Campbell and his father were members of the same Indigenous battalion, the 107th Timber Wolves. Together, they endured artillery barrages from the trenches they helped to dig.

“The allies suffered many casualties trying to take Vimy Ridge, and we were their last hope. We knew we had to try something new, so we used underground tunnels to achieve victory. Every night we would go outside and dig trenches, build railroads and fix communications; we had some of the most dangerous jobs,” wrote Campbell.

Campbell was inspired to write his essay after visiting Vimy Ridge over the summer with his family. With his writing, Campbell hopes to share the stories of his ancestors and continue their legacy.

READ MORE: UBCO research touts disassociative drugs as therapy for mental illness

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Kelowna