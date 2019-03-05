photo: contributed

Kelowna still cold enough for pond hockey

One family made some Canadian memories this weekend

It’s not too late for pond hockey.

Even though the sun was shining one family was still able to make some Canadian winter memories.

“Pond hockey has become a hot topic for the neighbourhood,” said Wilmari Val in a social media post.

“Love that we have access to so much fun with our new community.”

