Kelowna salon gives up day off to help Central Okanagan families

It’s all about family.

That was the impetus behind the Opus Salon’s fundraiser this week (Jan. 17) for the Central Okanagan Family Hub. The Ellis Street stylist offered a cut and style for a minimum $40 donation to the Family Hub, which is a program of KCR Community Resources. The inaugural event was held from 1 to 5 p.m. at the salon, which usually is closed on Mondays, but opened especially to host the fundraiser.

“We are a part of the community and want to give back,” explained Jessica Jan, owner of Opus Salon with her husband Ludo. “We were super interested in supporting the HUB because we wish we would have known that KCR and the HUB was a resource, as a family that moved from first France and then Vancouver, we didn’t know anyone and found it very overwhelming and lonely to start. The HUB got our interest because I feel like people don’t know about it and it’s such a shame. I want to let them know about the services the Hub and KCR offer. It was very important for us to support local charities with people in need, helping others feeds our souls.”

Hub Coordinator Wendy Williams was one of those getting a style.

“It’s a great opportunity for the Hub and we’re getting a lot of exposure as is Opus. We serve upwards of a thousand families a year, and what the Hub does is we’re an information and referral program, and so any families with children 0 to 19 can call in, ask us questions, and if there is something they need we can probably refer them to the appropriate program in our community,” explained Williams. “We do everything from offering playtime for children and moms and dads to have a break and gather some information, as well as a food support program. So it’s vital that companies like Opus donate their time and skills in order to sponsor our agency.”

Rie Shiozaki, a participant from the Family Hub, who hasn’t been able to enjoy a proper haircut for some time, choosing instead to ensure any available funds are going to her children, was sponsored to get a special, new do.

“They (Family Hub) are so nice, kind, and supportive,” said Shiozaki. “My kids like to go there and play. I have a lot of beneficial information from them. I really appreciate them and their service.”

The fundraiser brought in $1,281 from 16 generous clients.

“That’s fantastic,” said Jan. “We’re very excited. We are hoping the silent auction will bring in more money for the Hub.”

The silent auction, featuring donated items from local businesses, is open for bidding until Feb. 1. Opus Salon is located at 1611 Ellis St.

