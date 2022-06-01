Kelowna sails in purple, over $13,000 raised on day 1 of ALS Awareness Month

Move to Cure ALS will be at Waterfront Park June 12

June is ALS Awareness Month.

Kelowna residents will find the Spirit of Sails sculpture lit up in purple tonight to support those struggling with the disease.

Move to Cure ALS will also be taking place on June 12 to raise funds for research and patient services programs.

Funds raised during the walk will stay in B.C. and Yukon and will go to Project Hope under the faculty of medicine at UBC.

Registration is open and donations are pouring in with over $13,000 raised already.

