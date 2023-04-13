Kelowna residents ask about downtown core, homelessness at Coffee with a Cop

The Kelowna RCMP held their second of four April Coffee with a Cop events on Thursday at 350 Bakehouse and Cafe. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Coffee with a Cop made a return to Downtown Kelowna on Thursday morning.

The Kelowna RCMP were at 350 Bakehouse and Shop to answer the public’s questions for about an hour and a half.

“We are actually receiving requests from different businesses to bring them coffee with a cop,” said Kelowna RCMP media relations officer Mike Della-Paolera. “It’s a really good opportunity for the police to sit down in a casual environment with the citizens of Kelowna and answer some of the questions they’re concerned about.”

Some of the concerns people asked questions about were the downtown core, homelessness, break-ins and bike theft.

Two more Coffee with a Cop events are taking place over the next two Thursdays: April 20 at Kekuli Cafe (3550 Carrington Rd #307, West Kelowna) from 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m. and April 27, Downtown Kelowna Library (1380 Ellis Street) from 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

