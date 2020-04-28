Kelowna resident creates rock hunt to spread fun during pandemic

The activity allows people to look for the painted rocks while physically distant

If you’re looking for a safe and fun activity while the city is at a standstill, look no further.

Kelowna resident Emme Celera created a rock hunt to spread cheer to other residents while still practising physical distancing.

Celera said she was looking for new hobbies to pick up while self-isolating and she came across rock painting on YouTube.

“We have a bunch of rocks in our backyard so I tried and painted some. (I started) a few days before Easter, so I thought it would be fun to hide them along Mission Creek,” she said.

Celera said she started out with eight rocks. She wrote her Instagram username on the backs of the rocks and when people started messaging her, saying they found and re-hid her rocks, she started painting more.

“Some people kept them and some just hid them again along Mission Creek. We also hid some newer rocks at Scenic Canyon Regional Park,”

“I think it’s the perfect way to have fun and interact with other people especially during this pandemic since it doesn’t really require close contact with people. In general, people find it a fun activity because it brings others together (in a different way),” she added.

Now, people are also painting their own rocks, sharing their designs in a Facebook group Celera created, then hiding them in their neighbourhoods.

Celera said painting the rocks and hiding them for others to find is a type of kind act because it spreads smiles and joy.

She said she plans on painting more rocks and hiding them in other neighbourhoods in Kelowna.

“I would definitely love to hide more rocks in nearby communities too because I think it’s a unique and fun way of connecting with other people.”

To share your own rock creations, join the Facebook group.

If you know others who are giving back and helping those in need during this critical time, send us an emailand let us know!

READ ALSO: Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs step up to support essential service workers

READ ALSO: Kelowna Canada Day events cancelled due to COVID-19

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus