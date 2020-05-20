Kelowna RCMP searching for two allegedly stolen dogs

The Kelowna RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating two allegedly stolen dogs.
A woman reported that her two dogs were stolen from a residence in the 500-block of Yates Road overnight between May 16 and 17.
The dogs are Cala, a 3-year-old female pit bull cross with brown, beige and white fur who weighs around 60 pounds; and Missy, a 7-year-old female Chihuahua with brown fur who weighs around five pounds.
Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at
To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.