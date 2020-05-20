Missy (left), a seven-year-old Chihuahua, and Cala, a three-year-old pit bull cross, were reported stolen over the long weekend. (Contributed)

Kelowna RCMP searching for two allegedly stolen dogs

Cala and Missy were reported stolen from a residence along the 500-block of Yates Road over the long weekend

The Kelowna RCMP is seeking public assistance in locating two allegedly stolen dogs.

A woman reported that her two dogs were stolen from a residence in the 500-block of Yates Road overnight between May 16 and 17.

The dogs are Cala, a 3-year-old female pit bull cross with brown, beige and white fur who weighs around 60 pounds; and Missy, a 7-year-old female Chihuahua with brown fur who weighs around five pounds.

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rescued Shuswap bear cub named after Snowbirds Capt. Jenn Casey

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP searching for two allegedly stolen dogs

Cala and Missy were reported stolen from a residence along the 500-block of Yates Road over the long weekend

Several murder trials facing delays in Kelowna courts during pandemic

The alteration of court procedures amid the pandemic has caused the delay of several high-profile cases in the region

Okanagan’s Fintry Park gate house flooded

Park users will have to do some wading

Meals for Truckers to support several BC communities

The initiative bring meals, along with portable wash facilities, to card locks in locations of truckers

Kelowna-based community association helping seniors through pandemic

The community group is helping seniors from Kelowna, West Kelowna and Peachland

B.C. records 21 new COVID-19 cases after three days of single-digit increases

Three people died due to the novel coronavirus

B.C. work, school restart can’t be rushed, John Horgan says

Albertans have right to visit while U.S. border stays closed

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Snow pack now melted at Summerland survey sites

Measurements in winter and spring were higher than normal levels

Sentencing looms for North Okanagan man guilty of assaulting sex worker

Curtis Sagmoen to return to Vernon courthouse June 17 after being found guilty in February

GALLERY: Vernon pair raise their glass and funds for SPCA

In a creative COVID-19 ‘you honk, we drink’ campaign, Vernon women raise $200 for organization

Policy change sparked by death of disabled B.C. woman ‘will save lives’

‘Ariis’s Law’ expands definition of essential visitors in hospital

Visit the Okanagan library without leaving home

Online services expanded as branches remain closed

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie lays out best-case scenario for 2020 season

Ambrosie also stated a cancelled 2020 season remains a possibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read