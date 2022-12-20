The Kelowna RCMP are launching their ‘coffee with a cop’ program is engage with the community for three consecutive Thursdays in January. (Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)

Kelowna RCMP launching ‘coffee with a cop’ program to engage with community

For all those in the Kelowna community that have wanted to know how the RCMP operates, what happens behind the scenes, how the teams operate on a day-to-day basis, now is the time to ask those questions.

For three consecutive Thursdays in January, the RCMP will be hosting “coffee with a cop”, a program where officers will visit local cafes and coffee houses to answer questions. However, the purchase of coffee is not required so all those who want to attend just for the Q&A are able to do so.

The public is heavily encouraged to come out and take advantage of this opportunity which was designed to serve two specific purposes, break down the barrier that exists between the police and members of the public as well as enjoy a delicious cup of coffee.

According to Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer Mike Della-Paolera, the entire task force is really looking forward to this opportunity.

“With our community changing and growing at an incredible pace, the subject of public safety often comes up,” said Della-Paolera. “We are hoping that by sitting with our team members the public will feel comfortable asking and talking about their concerns. We also really like our locally owned coffee shops.”

The program will take place at the following times and locations:

  • Thursday January 12, 2023 – Deville Coffee – 387 Bernard Avenue – 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m.
  • Thursday January 19, 2023 – The Jammery – 2463 Highway 97 (Kelowna Crossing Shopping Centre) – 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m.
  • Thursday January 26, 2023 – Bean Scene – 2942 Pandosy Street – 9:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

The Kelowna RCMP are launching their 'coffee with a cop' program is engage with the community for three consecutive Thursdays in January. (Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)
