Kelowna RCMP bring holiday joy to seniors

Local officers are visiting retirement homes to sing Christmas carols

The Kelowna RCMP Christmas Cheer Crew began its holiday tradition of singing carols to retirement homes and care facilities in the community.

The group has already stopped at the David Jones Home and Glenmore Lodge, with six more on their radar for a total of eight facilities in the first two weeks of December.

Active and retired officers are joined by the RCMP Auxiliary Constable Program, detachment employees, as well as family members. The group sings alongside a drummer, pianist, guitarists, and a horn player.

“It’s not about performing for our seniors, it’s about personally connecting and sharing a special moment with those residents in our community during the Christmas season,” Reserve Constable Steve Holmes said.

“We absolutely love seeing the seniors light up with infectious smiles in each of the homes we visit and, in most cases, see them reminisce about their childhood holiday memories while joining our group in song.”

The Kelowna RCMP Christmas Cheer Crew still have performances on Dec. 10 and 12 at Cottonwoods Care Centre, the Chartwell Chatsworth Retirement Resort, Three Links Manor, Northwood Retirement Resort, and the Dorchester and Lakeshore Place.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP hope for Christmas miracle in June

READ MORE: RCMP spreading cheer across the valley

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Land in Summerland was owned by Pierres

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP bring holiday joy to seniors

Local officers are visiting retirement homes to sing Christmas carols

Arkells headline 2020 AltiTunes Music Festival at Big White

Arkells will be joined by Dear Rouge for a one-day extravaganze April 4

Rockets add size and strength via trade for T-Birds’ captain

Kelowna brings in Seattle’s Matthew Wedman and trade away Leif Mattson

Kelowna RCMP on the hunt for thieves at large

A subway heist and a camper break and enter are among the crimes to have occured

Kelowna man awarded B.C. Medal of Good Citizenship

Tom Smithwick one of 18 medal recipients for 2019

VIDEO: MPs reflect on anti-feminist violence on 30th anniversary of Montreal massacre

Fourteen women were fatally shot by a gunman at Ecole polytechnique on the evening of Dec. 6, 1989

Many of Canada’s working poor can’t afford lawyers, don’t qualify for legal aid

One lawyer says many people earn too much to qualify for legal aid, but not enough to really live on

Economy lost 71,200 jobs in November, unemployment rate climbs to 5.9%

Jobless rate is at its highest since August 2018, when it hit 6%

RCMP searching for missing Kamloops woman

Hayley Haines was last seen Dec. 3

Trans-Canada Highway closed east of Revelstoke after head-on collision between trucks

The highway isn’t expected to reopen until after 2 p.m.

Morning Start: Happy Saint Nicholas Day

Your morning start for Friday, Dec. 6

EDITORIAL: Reflecting on a tragedy, 30 years later

While the Montreal Massacre made headlines because of its scale, gender-based violence is not new

Crown looks to ‘build the jigsaw puzzle’ on Day 2 of Sagmoen trial

Defence questions whether search warrant police executed was obtained on solid grounds Thursday

VIDEO: John Lennon’s iconic Rolls Royce rolls into Vancouver Island college for checkup

Royal BC Museum, Camosun College and Coachwerks Restorations come together to care for car

Most Read