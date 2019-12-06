Kelowna RCMP bring holiday joy to seniors

The Kelowna RCMP Christmas Cheer Crew began its holiday tradition of singing carols to retirement homes and care facilities in the community.

The group has already stopped at the David Jones Home and Glenmore Lodge, with six more on their radar for a total of eight facilities in the first two weeks of December.

Active and retired officers are joined by the RCMP Auxiliary Constable Program, detachment employees, as well as family members. The group sings alongside a drummer, pianist, guitarists, and a horn player.

“It’s not about performing for our seniors, it’s about personally connecting and sharing a special moment with those residents in our community during the Christmas season,” Reserve Constable Steve Holmes said.

“We absolutely love seeing the seniors light up with infectious smiles in each of the homes we visit and, in most cases, see them reminisce about their childhood holiday memories while joining our group in song.”

The Kelowna RCMP Christmas Cheer Crew still have performances on Dec. 10 and 12 at Cottonwoods Care Centre, the Chartwell Chatsworth Retirement Resort, Three Links Manor, Northwood Retirement Resort, and the Dorchester and Lakeshore Place.

