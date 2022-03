Pleasure Painter Margaret-Ann Hooper came up with the idea after attending a rally for Ukraine

Kelowna’s Pleasure Painters took the time to paint for Ukraine.

A display of sunflower paintings for Ukraine can be found inside the Parkinson Activity Centre.

Reception is collecting donations.

