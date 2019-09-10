Kelowna photographer to use camera and make a difference for postpartum depression

Aviva Studios is offering a fall promotion to raise funds for Stronger Together Kelowna

Aviva Studios has partnered with Stronger Together Kelowna on a fall promotion initiative to help postpartum depression.

For the months of October and November, an outdoor Aviva fall family photo session will cost $399, a $100 savings on the normal cost.

And $50 from each session will be donated to Stronger Together Kelowna, an organization founded in 2019 by Pam Nease, Megan Stratikopoulos, Katrina Pecht and Tina Joslin to help raise the awareness veil concerning postpartum depression and perintal mood disorders.

According to recent research, at least one in five women are impacted, and suicide remains a leading cause of maternal deaths in Canada.

Studies have shown that spouses, fathers, grieving parents and adoptive parents can experience some form of postpartum depression or anxiety.

“We are excited to partner together for this fall promo,” said Liz Tremblay, owner/photographer of Aviva Studios.

“I have known worked on projects with Pam Nease for years and this gives us a great opportunity to use photography to support new mothers in our community.”

For more details contact Aviva Studios at 250-317-4395 or online at avivaphotostudios.com.

