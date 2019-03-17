Dustin Betuzzi/Capital News

Kelowna loves St. Patrick’s Day

Residents painted the town green with some great events

It’s hard to tell if residents of Kelowna love St. Patrick’s Day or if they just really love any excuse to party.

Either way the city was turned into a wave of green, just like the beer flowing into oversized mugs.

The two-day St. Patrick’s Day Mixer Tour shuttled drinking enthusiasts through Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery and Red Bird Brewing Inc. Before heading east to enjoy some wine and cider at The View Winery and Wards Apple Cider before topping the day off at Meadow Vista Honey Wines.

The ShamROCK Celebration almost blew the windows out of the Laurel Packing House with great rock music from Kelowna’s Lucky Monkey, beats from DJ Ghost and then Delhi 2 Dublin’s amazing beats.

Peachland held something super special just for the dogs, it was the St. Pawtricks Day Dog Parade. The annual event celebrated its second anniversary with hot dogs, popcorn, prizes and of course dogs in costumes.

How will you top off your St. Patrick’s Day weekend? Tag us in your photos with #yourkelowna

