Sun City Liquidation and Auctions was broken into on Wednesday (Feb. 15) for the third time in less than a year. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Kelowna liquidation store broken into for third time in less than a year

It’s unknown what time the event took place

Sun City Liquidation and Auctions on Enterprise Way in Kelowna has been broken into again.

It is the third time in less than 11 months that the store has been broken into.

On Wednesday morning (Feb. 15), the owners found the side door smashed in. The three previous times, the main entrance has been broken into.

Three members of the Kelowna RCMP were at the store to investigate. They also had their canine unit on scene sniffing the parking lot and surrounding area.

It is unknown if anything was taken from the store, however there was some garbage found in the parking lot including a box that was for a flashlight. What time the event took place is also unknown.

Sun City recently expanded by opening a second store in Salmon Arm.

READ MORE: Controversial anti-‘woke’ education billboard in Westbank First Nations removed

READ MORE: Massive apartment development gets initial consideration at West Kelowna council

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaOkanaganShopping and Classifieds

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Valentine’s Day goat hugs spread love for North Okanagan seniors

Just Posted

The Okanagan Indian Band Group of Companies has announced the addition of three new board members Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Okanagan Indian Band announces new board members

Central Okanagan-Similikameen-Nicol MP Dan Albas. (Photo contributed)
Okanagan MP named to committee overseeing accountability for government bodies

Sun City Liquidation and Auctions was broken into on Wednesday (Feb. 15) for the third time in less than a year. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Kelowna liquidation store broken into for third time in less than a year

Traci smiles as she holds a baby goat at the Animal Auxiliary Thrift Store in Vernon on Valentines Day. Goats named Peanut, Scooby Dooby and Kristie were brought in as a fundraiser for the senior hamper program. (Bowen Assman- Vernon Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Valentine’s Day goat hugs spread love for North Okanagan seniors