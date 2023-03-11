Kelowna International Airport hosts spring travel show

The Kelowna International Airport (YLW) hosted its spring travel show on Saturday, March 11. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)The Kelowna International Airport (YLW) hosted its spring travel show on Saturday, March 11. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Hundreds of people made their way through the doors of the KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence on Saturday as the Kelowna International Airport (YLW) hosted its Spring Travel Show.

On the ground level, people were able to explore the centre and learn about air travel and its history in the Okanagan, while getting an up-close look at some aircrafts.

Meanwhile on the second floor, there was more than 40 travel-related vendors so people could look into different destinations, flights, and their next vacation. Local mountain resorts also had vendors at the event. YLW also had a hiring fair for people interested in working at the airport.

People in attendance were able to buy tickets that would be put into a draw for a chance to win many prizes including:

  • Two round-trip tickets to Frankfurt, Germany courtesy of Edmonton International Airport;
  • Two return tickets from Kelowna to Whitehorse from Air North;
  • Roundtrip tickets for two on Flair;
  • Roundtrip tickets for two on Lynx to Calgary or Toronto;
  • Roundtrip ticket on Central Mountain Air;
  • Roundtrip tickets for two on WestJet;
  • SilverStar Mountain Resort Stay and Play Package;
  • Float plane tour from Airhart Aviation;
  • Sparkling Hill prize package and more

All the proceeds from the tickets purchased went to YLW Scholarship Fund, which helps support students in and around the Okanagan who are studying aerospace and aviation.

