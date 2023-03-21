Rally for Ukraine summer 2022. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Kelowna hosts Blue Jeans, Burgers & Bevvies Fundraiser in support of Ukraine

The event will take place March 28

Kelowna Community Resources is hosting a family night event in support of Ukrainians and all newcomers to the city.

The event will be held on March 28 at the Kelowna Yacht Club with all proceeds going to support KCR Community Resources’ Ukrainian Relief efforts. These efforts assist those who are fleeing war or persecution as well as provide them opportunities to heal, learn, work and thrive once coming to Canada.

Blue Jeans, Burgers and Bevvies, will be just that, an opportunity to get a burger, a beer or wine and take in some live entertainment in support of those new to Kelowna.

The admission is $40 and those wanting to attend can drop by anytime between 4 and 9 p.m.

For more information or if you would like to donate an item for the silent auction, please contact Wendy at wendycg@kcr.ca or (250)763-8008 x256.

Purchase tickets by clicking here.

charity

