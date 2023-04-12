This house in Lower Mission is available for free on Facebook Marketplace. (Jatinder Brar/Facebook)

Kelowna home free for the taking…away

The house is located in Lower Mission

Now is your chance to get into the real estate market, but you need to do the heavy lifting.

Just before the Easter long weekend, Jatinder Brar posted on Facebook Marketplace that he has a house available… for free.

Yes that’s right, his house is available for free for someone who has lands, needs a home, and is willing to move it themselves.

“Two level house building in great shape to be moved off the property. The 26’ deep by 40’ wide (excluding carport) building has basement. Windows, kitchen, interior/exterior walls all in good shape. Needs new roof, window blinds. If you have land and want a FREE building this can be yours. Easily accessible near OKM School in Lower Mission, Kelowna. It’s a solid almost 50 years old house,” reads the marketplace listing.

This is the second house in the Okanagan in the last month to be listed for free.

Capital News has reached out for comment.

