Kelowna Gospel Mission reaches out even further

Extended lunch service runs every day from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. serving approximately 100 people

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission has extended its Outreach Lunch Service.

The request came from the City of Kelowna. Gospel Mission volunteers go out into the community with food and water three times a day, seven days a week.

It’s a program that allows the Outreach Team to build relationships with those who feel the most disconnected and forgotten. The team’s vans are also packed with socks, underwear, hoodies, jackets, sleeping bags, and more.

The new extended lunch service runs every day from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and serves approximately 100 people between two locations.

Information on how to become a volunteer, or donate, can be found on the Kelowna Gospel Mission website.

Read More: Kelowna mayor frustrated with number of shows, concerts that go to Penticton

Read More: MLA challenges health minister on ‘dire situation’ at BC Cancer in Kelowna

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

FoodHomelessHomelessnessKelowna