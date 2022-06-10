Kelowna’s Gospel Mission. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Kelowna Gospel Mission reaches out even further

Extended lunch service runs every day from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. serving approximately 100 people

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission has extended its Outreach Lunch Service.

The request came from the City of Kelowna. Gospel Mission volunteers go out into the community with food and water three times a day, seven days a week.

It’s a program that allows the Outreach Team to build relationships with those who feel the most disconnected and forgotten. The team’s vans are also packed with socks, underwear, hoodies, jackets, sleeping bags, and more.

The new extended lunch service runs every day from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and serves approximately 100 people between two locations.

Information on how to become a volunteer, or donate, can be found on the Kelowna Gospel Mission website.

Read More: Kelowna mayor frustrated with number of shows, concerts that go to Penticton

Read More: MLA challenges health minister on ‘dire situation’ at BC Cancer in Kelowna

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

FoodHomelessHomelessnessKelowna

Previous story
Okanagan shows off in new collaborative videos series
Next story
Okanagan Humane Society event had tails wagging at Kelowna Yacht Club

Just Posted

(Contributed)
Owner reunited with stolen puppy in Kelowna

City says this will be a pilot year for the event with all activities taking place August 27th in City Park (Photo - City of Kelowna)
Made in Kelowna made for celebrating community

(Photo - @theWHL/Twitter)
Kelowna and Lake Country talent invited to Hockey Canada development camp

Kelowna International Airport. (File photo)
Job opportunities take off at Kelowna International Airport