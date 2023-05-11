Kelowna Gospel Mission giving out cookies for Mother’s Day

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Tracy Gray is going to help hand out cookies on Friday, May 12

The Kelowna Gospel Mission has been helping overcome homelessness around Kelowna and will be giving out cookies for Mother’s Day from Friday, May 12 to Sunday, May 14. (@kelownasgospelmission/Instagram)

Mother’s Day is this Sunday and Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is doing what they can to help.

On Friday, May 12, they are starting their Extend Love and Compassion Campaign to recognize and celebrate Mother’s Day by handing out cookies at their Bay Avenue shelter, women’s shelter and outreach centre.

The campaign runs from May 12-14 to support KGM’s women’s community to provide long-term housing and supportive housing with recovery support programs.

“Mother’s Day is a very hard day for the women in our housing due to the painful memories and broken relationships with their own mothers and children,” said Director of Harmony House Ministries Nancy Tordiffe. “It’s a day when our women need an extra measure of love and care.”

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Tracy Gray is providing 100 cookies to the event and is going to help hand them out.

“Being a mother may be difficult at times of grief and difficulty with moments of joy. Mother’s continue to give everything they have left to offer because that is the essence of motherhood. There is a need in our city and being a part of the campaign can be a positive change for women,” said KGM in a release.

For how to donate and more information, visit the KGM website.

KelownaMother's DayOkanagan