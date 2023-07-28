Kelowna golf tournament raises more than $90K for the kids

The Wilson M. Beck team of (left to right) John Anderson, Steven Pavelich, Dave Newsted and Jason Row helped raise more than $90,000 for the YMCA of Southern Interior BC at their 13th annual golf tournament. (YMCA of Southern Interior BC/Contributed)

The community came together at the YMCA of Southern Interior BC’s annual Wilson M. Beck Charity Golf Tournament.

140 golfers took to Kelowna Golf and Country Club on July 17 and enjoyed a day of golf while raising more than $90,000 for the Y’s Strong Kids Campaign. Some of the money was also raised through scholarships and an online auction.

“We are inspired by the enthusiasm and heart that the golf participants and volunteers bring to this event each year,” said YMCA of Southern Interior BC VP of Philanthropy Tammie Watson. “The support felt on event day was incredible. Our communities continue to face challenges – from financial instability due to rising living expenses, mental health and isolation concerns, or a trend towards unhealthy lifestyles – let’s face it we all have to move more – this event made more possible for local families in need.”

“This is one of our favourite events,” said WMB Managing Partner and Title Sponsor Steven Pavelich. “Not only is it fun, but it is truly rewarding to see the funds raised from this event go to a charity that is making a difference in the lives of community members right here in the Okanagan.”

It was the 13th annual event.

READ MORE: Theft from West Kelowna distillery has police asking for help

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP asking for public help in finding stolen trailer

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraisingGolfKelownaOkanaganYMCA