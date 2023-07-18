The East Meets West Children’s Foundation donated $15,000 to the Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna on Tuesday, July 18. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Kelowna foundation donates $15k to Child Advocacy Centre

East Meets West presented the cheque on Tuesday, July 18

The Child Advocacy Centre (CAC) of Kelowna received a boost on Tuesday.

On July 18, local charity East Meets West Children’s Foundation donated $15,000 to the CAC to help support children’s mental health.

“This money will be going specifically into our families program, which provides immediate access to trauma-informed counselling services,” said CAC Executive Director Ginny Becker. “Children are often on lengthy wait-lists, waiting to access services and the challenge with that is the impact on the child’s mind is very immediate so it’s really important that we have the ability to be responsive, in the moment.”

Becker also mentioned that year after year, demand for support services has been going up more than 50 per cent.

“The need never goes down, it just continually grows,” said Becker.

Councillor Mohini Singh, who also works with East Meets West, was on hand for the cheque presentation on Tuesday.

“We wanted to see how we can help programs in our city that impact children,” said Singh. “This is not an overnight fix, this is a lifetime fix. If we can jump in and support counselling at an early stage, there is a chance the child will be able to lead a very emotionally healthy life.”

The CAC is an organization that runs entirely on donations and grants.

East Meets West raises money every year to help support charities across the Okanagan. Annually, they host a Diwali dinner, which is their biggest fundraiser each year. In 2022, the event alone raised $100,000. At the cheque presentation on Tuesday, Singh announced this year’s Diwali dinner will take place on Saturday, Oct. 21.

