Kelowna Farmers’ Market heads back outdoors

Spring is in the air, and for Kelowna residents, that means shopping outdoors once again.
The Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market reopens its outdoors location today (April 1) at the corner of Dilworth Drive and Springfield Road.
Located in the Parkinson Rec Centre during the winter months, the outdoor location is now open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8a.m.-1p.m.
More than 60 vendors will be on hand throughout the summer, offering everything from fresh produce, to art, to handmade crafts.
