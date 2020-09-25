Kelowna entrepreneur receives Woman of the Year award

Portia-Ella CEO Julie Michaud is focused on helping other entrepreneurs in the beauty industry

A Kelowna business’ CEO and founder is on a mission to help emerging women entrepreneurs break into the beauty industry.

For her work shining a light on other women brand owners, Julie Michaud received the BDC Woman of the Year Award from Kelowna Women in Business on Sept. 16.

Through her skincare and makeup retailer Portia-Ella, Michaud established a “business incubator” program, providing management, mentorship, and shelf space so other women who have a focus on clean and low-waste beauty can have a start in the industry.

“It’s really special, actually, to work with so many women that are absolutely driven to want to make this industry something and really switch how things have been done,” she said.

As she works on opening doors for fellow entrepreneurs, Michaud also advocates for mindful consumption and moving people towards a more holistic view of beauty. She said Portia-Ella’s goal is to make clean beauty accessible to everyone and to change the mentality that clean and organic beauty has an unattainable cost.

And being named the Woman of the Year because of her work is an honour, as well as a humbling experience, especially as many other business owners continue to try to change and evolve during a challenging year.

“That was really special because I feel that when we work on our purpose, we get so passionate about what we do and we want to go ahead and make these changes.”

“And we forget. Sometimes in the midst of all the work, we forget the impact and we forget how people’s lives change (because of what we do),” Michaud said.

As for others who are juggling many roles in their lives like herself, Michaud has a few words of encouragement.

“Don’t let your ego get in the way of the decision you need to make… I find that quite often, we’re so proud and we want to offer something big and we have this vision, but the work to do in order to get there is not always pretty and we have to be ok with that.”

READ: Shuswap man ‘started to lose it’ after learning of lottery win

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Halloween festivities cancelled at Kelowna’s Orchard Park Shopping Centre

Just Posted

Morning Start: There is a Hot Pink Lake in Australia

Your morning start for Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

PHOTOS: Windstorm blows through Kelowna

Photos from readers in the Central Okanagan following Wednesday night’s storm

Halloween festivities cancelled at Kelowna’s Orchard Park Shopping Centre

Physical distancing guidelines would not be attainable while holding the annual trick-or-treat event

Historic BC Tree Fruits head office in downtown Kelowna for sale

The company’s CEO said the decision was necessary due to a fickle fruit market

Vernon ‘schools are healthy’: IH medical health officer

Children have a low risk of catching and spreading COVID-19

Kelowna entrepreneur receives Woman of the Year award

Portia-Ella CEO Julie Michaud is focused on helping other entrepreneurs in the beauty industry

BC Liberal Leader talks drug addiction in the Lower Mainland

Drug addiction and public safety a top priority says Andrew Wilkinson

Kamloops Mounties happened upon alleged gang-related robbery, kidnapping

Michael Mathieson is charged with armed robbery, unlawful confinement and kidnapping

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Pandemic derails CP Holiday Train

Canadian Pacific will work to get donations to food banks while also producing an online music concert

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Interior Health reports five new COVID-19 cases

Across the region, 34 cases are active

Vanderhoof’s Brian Frenkel takes on top job in tough times

We can get through this, new local government leader says

Penticton quadruple murder trial begins in Kelowna next month

John Brittain, 69, is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Most Read