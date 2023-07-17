Kelowna community celebrates milestone birthday

A young Wilden resident checks out the Milestone wall at the presentation centre during a celebration for the community on July 16, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Kelowna’s Wilden neighbourhood turned 20 on July 16 and residents gathered at the presentation centre for a little celebration.

Wilden was founded by Gerhard Blenk, who purchased several lots for a number of years before taking plans to the city for approval in 1999.

The first single-family lot contract was signed on July 16, 2003, and officially marked the start of Wilden.

Sales Manager Brent Couves has been with the community since the start.

“I won the lottery coming here.”

Over the last 20 years, 1,000 single-family homes have been built.

“We’ve always been predominantly single-family detached homes. The biggest change coming is going to be more to a multi, higher density around and all-inclusive market square.”

The community’s founder passed away in 2022 and the community was passed on to his two oldest children.

Karin Eger-Blenk is excited to be growing the neighbourhood, including plans for a school.

“I get asked a lot of times when that school is coming, because people that are now having kids living here, young families that are having their babies here, of course, they want to know, ‘will my child be able to go to school here?’… The school board told us it’s going to be roughly five to six years from now until that school is built.”

The celebration included live music, food, activities for the kids, and a film screening on the history of Wilden.

“My brother and I have been handed this project by our dad. We still see a minimum of 20 years to go. What I’m hoping is, I’m already in my 50s, that I will be able to our younger generation.”

