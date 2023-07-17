A young Wilden resident checks out the Milestone wall at the presentation centre during a celebration for the community on July 16, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Kelowna community celebrates milestone birthday

The future of Wilden includes a commercial centre and a school

Kelowna’s Wilden neighbourhood turned 20 on July 16 and residents gathered at the presentation centre for a little celebration.

Wilden was founded by Gerhard Blenk, who purchased several lots for a number of years before taking plans to the city for approval in 1999.

The first single-family lot contract was signed on July 16, 2003, and officially marked the start of Wilden.

Sales Manager Brent Couves has been with the community since the start.

“I won the lottery coming here.”

Over the last 20 years, 1,000 single-family homes have been built.

“We’ve always been predominantly single-family detached homes. The biggest change coming is going to be more to a multi, higher density around and all-inclusive market square.”

The community’s founder passed away in 2022 and the community was passed on to his two oldest children.

Karin Eger-Blenk is excited to be growing the neighbourhood, including plans for a school.

“I get asked a lot of times when that school is coming, because people that are now having kids living here, young families that are having their babies here, of course, they want to know, ‘will my child be able to go to school here?’… The school board told us it’s going to be roughly five to six years from now until that school is built.”

The celebration included live music, food, activities for the kids, and a film screening on the history of Wilden.

“My brother and I have been handed this project by our dad. We still see a minimum of 20 years to go. What I’m hoping is, I’m already in my 50s, that I will be able to our younger generation.”

READ MORE: Site purchased for new Wilden elementary school

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CelebrationCommunityKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Family fun at annual Okanagan Rock and Gem Show in Kelowna
Next story
Downtown Kelowna Block Party boasts family fun

Just Posted

A downed power line has started a fire in the Fintry area. (contributed)
UPDATE: BC Wildfire Service using aircrafts on blaze north of West Kelowna

A small cooking fire filled the fourth floor of an apartment building on De Montreuil Court in Kelowna with smoke. (Jen Zielinski/Capital News)
Kelowna apartment building evacuated for cooking fire

Google Street View image of 3125 Shetler Drive, West Kelowna. (Google Street View)
West Kelowna Fire Rescue heading to structure fire on Shetler Drive

The City of West Kelowna is asking all customers to reduce outdoor water use by 30 per cent to help protect water resources to ensure adequate supply in the coming months. (Black Press file photo)
Rapidly declining reservoir levels prompt water restrictions in West Kelowna