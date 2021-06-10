Kelowna car dealership raises $12k for national charity

For the last eight years, Kot Auto Group/Kelowna Hyundai has raised funds for charities every May.

This year, Kelowna Hyundai’s Operation 150 was dedicated to Kelowna-based national charity Mamas for Mamas.

The goal of Operation 150 is to sell 150 vehicles in 30 days to raise $15,000. The dealership said its entire stock is marked down to help reach the target.

This year, the dealership only sold 125 vehicles but still raised a substantial $12,500.

In 2020, Kelowna Hyundai chose to donate to the Central Okanagan Food Bank, but employees voted and chose Mamas for Mamas this year.

“Having the employees at Kelowna Hyundai make the decision about what cause to donate to truly allows them to be part of making a difference in their community. It is our privilege to give back and we hope to inspire our team to do so, even outside of the office,” Kelowna Hyundai president John Kot said.

Mamas for Mamas has said the donation will go towards their Indigenous Support Program, which has two streams designed for children and a resource program for Indigenous mothers and families that can help them overcome poverty-related issues.

Mamas’ Indigenous Support Program helps people access affordable housing, culturally appropriate counselling, family court advocates and support with items such as clothing and shoes.

“Thank you doesn’t quite express how we feel right now, knowing we can say yes to so many more Indigenous families needing a hand up because of your support,” Mamas said in a social media post.

“So much love to the Kot Auto Group and the whole team at Kelowna Hyundai for being the change we need in this world.”

