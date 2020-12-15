Kelowna campaign helps support YMCA Okanagan, despite COVID-19

A Kelowna city councillor is doing his part to ensure underprivileged children and families in the Okanagan have the support they need for both their physical and mental health.

Earlier this month Loyal Wooldridge, made a $4,700 donation to the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign to help the charity continue to provide access to programming opportunities for its clients.

Wooldridge combined the donated funds from two of his organizations.

A portion came from the city councillor’s Made in YLW Collection, a social enterprise that sells clothing online, where a portion of profit sales assist local, small businesses re-open their companies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The remainder of the donations came from the Adele Anne Foundation, a legacy fund that was created by Wooldridge and his sister when their mother, Adele died. The two decided to honour Adele’s values by supporting the community’s most vulnerable children and families.

Over 20,000 youth participate annually in Kelowna’s YMCA child care, camp, youth leadership and health programs. One in five of these children are only able to be a part of these groups because of funding supports from others.

“This donation couldn’t have come at a more critical time,” said Rhonda Zakala, YMCA vice-president of fund development.

“The impact of COVID-19 has led to the cancellation of vital YMCA fundraising events, memberships and unbudgeted safety supplies – and we are facing financial pressures, unlike anything we have ever experienced.”

