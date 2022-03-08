Little Hobo cooking up a storm for lunch on Tuesday, March 5. (Facebook)

Little Hobo cooking up a storm for lunch on Tuesday, March 5. (Facebook)

Kelowna businesses stand with Ukraine

Little Hobo Soup and Sandwich Shop is donating all funds from pirogi sales today

The Kelowna community is rallying together to support Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

Several businesses and like-minded individuals are raising money to help with humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

Little Hobo Soup and Sandwich Shop raised more than $1,000 last Tuesday, which was all donated to the Red Cross. The restaurant is looking to do it again today, (March 8) in hopes of raising even more funds, by donating all sales from borscht and pirogies.

The hope is the restaurant can raise $10,000 for Ukraine.

The Little Hobo is well known for its pirogies and often has a lineup out the door on Tuesdays — so get their early for lunch.

On March 5, Linda Edgecombe and Beth Hanishewski sold over 200 containers of borscht with all the proceeds matched by the federal government to be donated to Ukraine.

Last week the Georgia Cafe’s fundraiser sold 75-litres of borscht, 900 pierogies and 300 cabbage rolls, with proceeds going to the Red Cross.

The number of refugees from Ukraine reached 2 million on Tuesday, according to the United Nations, the fastest exodus Europe has seen since World War II. One million were children, UNICEF spokesman James Elder tweeted, calling it “a dark historical first.” Most others were women.

READ MORE: ‘Some kind of terrible dream’ for Ukrainian women refugees

READ MORE: Trudeau meets NATO partners in Latvia, pledges support to Baltic leaders

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KelownaUkraine

Previous story
Breaking barriers to the advancement of women
Next story
Lake Country firefighter climbing the professional ladder

Just Posted

B.C. municipal affairs minister Nathan Cullen discusses the provincial 2022 budget and what it means for Greater Vernon businesses and organizations. Cullen was the guest speaker on the topic during a virtual town hall meeting hosted Monday, March 7, by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
B.C. budget to boost Greater Vernon

Little Hobo cooking up a storm for lunch on Tuesday, March 5. (Facebook)
Kelowna businesses stand with Ukraine

1448 Bertram Street (City of Kelowna)
City gives two Kelowna developments ten-year tax holiday

After a two-year hiatus, the Community Expo organized by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is set to return on Saturday, April 30, at Kal Tire Place North. (Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce photo)
Greater Vernon Community Expo returns