Kelowna business watches kindness bloom on Bernard

One Peak Creative gave Kelowna pedestrians the opportunity to stop and smell the roses.

This afternoon, Feb. 17, the local video agency found themselves with a bushel of roses left over from a project. Rather than throwing them away, one of the owners decided to set up a “social experiment.”

She placed the roses on the sidewalk with a sign saying, “I hope you have a rosey day, please take one” and watched the experiment unfold from her office window. She filmed the event and posted to the One Peak Creative Instagram and sent the videos to Capital News.

Initially, people seemed apprehensive. The first few people to walk by carried on without picking up a rose.

Next, two girls came by and tentatively read the sign and took a single rose each. They were beaming as they walked off, photographing their flowers.

After that, people on Bernard Ave. seemed to gain confidence. People were seen coming out of stores and gathering around the blooms. Joy spread as people stopped to smell the roses.

One man stopped to pick up a flower for a young girl he was with.

Serindipitously, this “experiment” comes shortly before Pink Shirt Day on Feb. 23, the national day of anti-bullying and kindness.

