Homeowners, designers and builders gathered at the new location of Kitchen and Bath Classics on June 6 to take in the new showroom. PHOTO: Michael Rodriguez

Kelowna Business hosts grand-opening for showroom

The recently relocated Kitchen and Bath Classics celebrated its move

A local business has moved its showroom for high-end home fixtures.

At the grand-opening for the new location of the Kitchen and Bath Classics showroom yesterday, Wolseley Mechanical showed off its new space to some local home designers and builders — and treated them to some beverages and hors d’oeuvres as well.

“We came from a 6,000 square foot facility, and now we’re in a 20,000 square foot facility,” said branch manager Tara Swaren.

“Our customers are builders, plumbers, gas fitters, fire protection, and HVAC, so we supply a lot of different trades. The showroom is more for builders and designers, so it’s a pretty big venue.”

READ MORE: Lake Country luxury home up for auction

READ MORE: Straight from DeHart

Though the showroom itself is not new, the move is a big deal for the company.

“We’re proud of this location,” said Swaren. “We were in two different buildings across the street from each other, so now we’re under one roof.”

The celebration also featured local dance group, Dance City Academy, who put on a delightful 20-minute performance for the guests of the event.

Kitchen and Bath Classics is located right beside Wolseley Mechanical at 2120 Leckie Place, and you can find more about the business online at kitchenandbathclassics.com.

Michael Rodriguez
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at Michael.Rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Former B.C. hockey player now biking the globe for mental health

Just Posted

Okanagan Military Tattoo commemorates D-Day

The sixth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo takes place on July 27 and 28

Gerding: First-hand impact of D-Day fading with time

“June 6, 1944, was a crucial turning point in the Second World War.”

Pooley Road closure starts Monday in Kelowna

The road will be closed for one week to facilitate work for the Integrated Water Project

Kelowna Business hosts grand-opening for showroom

The recently relocated Kitchen and Bath Classics celebrated its move

CNR Wharf to close for repairs in West Kelowna

The flood-related repairs are expected to take approximately one week

VIDEO: Semi-truck nearly clips car turning left on B.C. highway

WARNING: Explicit language used. Viewer discretion is advised.

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

ICBC to increase optional premiums for drivers caught speeding, distracted driving

Convictions of minor and major offences to carry various increases, ICBC says

Wildfire near Savona considered ‘held’

The blaze, west of Kamloops, is not considered to grow any further

CP Rail must pay $31,500 for environmental pollution in Golden

CP Rail received the penalty due to failure to comply with an effluent discharge permit

VIDEO: B.C. wildlife shelter releases 34 bears into the wild

Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter near Smithers took in 32 black bear orphans last year

Patio furniture stolen from Nanaimo home in retaliation for loud parties

Nanaimo neighbours leave note advising of reasons for theft

Highest honours for regional district Parks director

Regional District of Central Okanagan’s Parks director receives prestigious award

Penticton aviation student in semi finals of Maxim Cover Girl contest

Brandi Hansen could be Canada’s next Maxim Cover Girl Canada

Most Read