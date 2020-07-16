Kelowna artist’s 60 pandemic paintings on display in Vernon for one day

Caetani Centre to host one-day exhibition

A special one-day only exhibition will put the spotlight on 60 COVID-inspired works by Kelowna artist Melissa Dinwoodie.

The Pandemic series by Dinwoodie kicked off 10 days after she was laid off from her day job.

“I think I took the first 10 days to be in denial over what was happening and disbelief that it could actually happen,” she wrote in her introduction.

But once the new reality of COVID-19 settled, Dinwoodie took the pause to paint full time.

“I publicly declared, through social media, that I would paint one piece a day, every day, until all this was over,” Dinwoodie wrote.

“Knowing now, that in some ways, it will never be over, I had to come up with a different ‘end’ date, as I had no intention on creating a never-ending series,” she continued. “I went back to work on May 22, which was No. 56 in the series, so I decided 60 would be a nice number to end on.”

The visual artist said she’s grateful for the desire and need to create, but admits some days were more challenging than the others.

“This series carried me through a time that would have been difficult without it.”

Dinwoodie’s 60 daily reflections in the Pandemic series will be on display at the Caetani Centre Saturday, July 18, from noon until 9 p.m.

Physical distancing measure are in effect, the gallery said, and masks are strongly recommended. Sanitizations stations will be made available for guests.

A reception will take place from 6-9 p.m.

For more information visit caetani.org.

READ MORE: Tough time for tree fruits as some B.C. farm products soar

READ MORE: 21 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. as virus ‘silently circulates’ in broader community

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summerland Museum to hold walking tours

Just Posted

Kelowna artist’s 60 pandemic paintings on display in Vernon for one day

Caetani Centre to host one-day exhibition

Tough time for tree fruits as some B.C. farm products soar

Province reports record 2019 sales, largely due to cannabis

Six affordable homes slated for Lumby

The village and Habitat for Humanity enter agreement to build on Shields Avenue

COVID-19 cases at Oliver farm likely linked to Kelowna outbreak, says Interior Health

A team of doctors, nurses and health investigators are at the Krazy Cherry Farm to test employees

Lake Country motorhome fire deemed suspicious

Vehicle found fully engulfed Tuesday, July 14, just before 8:30 p.m.

21 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. as virus ‘silently circulates’ in broader community

Health officials urge British Columbians to enjoy summer safely as surge continues

EDITORIAL: Counting the costs of a pandemic

As COVID-19 continues, Canada’s debt and deficit are growing while credit rating drops

Separate trials set for 2018 Kelowna Canada Day killing

Four people have been charged with manslaughter in relation to Esa Carriere’s death, including two youths

Kootnekoff: New workplace harassment and violence requirements

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years.

Dyer: Buying an electric car

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Summerland Museum to hold walking tours

Community’s past will be explained during series of summer tours

Summerland mayor asks for community conversation following racist vandalism

Home of Indo-Canadian family in Summerland was targeted on evening of July 13

HERGOTT: Goodbye column

Paul Hergott is taking a break from writing for Black Press

Province agrees to multimillion-dollar payout for alleged victims of Kelowna social worker

Robert Riley Saunders is accused of misappropriating funds of children — often Indigenous — in his care

Most Read