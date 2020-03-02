Kelowna artist wants to celebrate women, unite community through exhibit

Ana Luyben’s exhibit will launch on Friday, Mar. 6

What empowers you and how do you empower others?

Those are the two main questions at the centre of Kelowna artist Ana Luyben’s The Empowered Project, which launches on Friday (Mar. 6) at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

The project includes art from Luyben, and performances by the Westbank First Nation’s first female chief Roxanne Lindley, musician Leila Neverland, and poet Erin Scott. There will also be a discussion on women’s empowerment with Mandy Glinsbockel, a documentary photographer and women’s advocate who launched the Speak Out campaign to support sexual assault survivors with the Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society (COEFS).

Event attendees will be able to participate in the exhibit by drawing a self-portrait or drawing someone who empowers them. The drawings will then be put together into a collage for Kelowna residents to enjoy.

Luyben said the goal of the project is to celebrate empowerment and how times have changed, especially in the context of being a woman.

The project is expected to continue in the next few months in partnership with the City of Kelowna.

For more information on tickets, visit the event’s website.

All proceeds from ticket sales will go towards supporting trauma counselling at COEFS.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP to further investigate 12 sexual assault cases, create sexual assault unit

READ MORE: Kelowna panel discusses ways to improve support for sexual assault survivors

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

sex assault

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stray Okanagan cat suffers extreme malnutrition

Just Posted

Top employers give tips to succeed at Black Press Career Fair in Kelowna

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair takes place Mar. 12. at the Rutland Soccer Dome

Vernon cold murder case faces delay in Kelowna courts

Paramjit Singh Bogarh’s trial is expected to take up to eight weeks

Kelowna artist wants to celebrate women, unite community through exhibit

Ana Luyben’s exhibit will launch on Friday, Mar. 6

Kelowna dump truck crash possibly caused by medical event: RCMP

The dump truck driver, 60, was found unresponsive and pulled from the vehicle by passersby

RCMP nab thief involved in robbery at Kelowna airport

The incident occurred at about 7 p.m. on Feb. 26.

ICBC surpluses should be hands-off to politicians, David Eby says

NDP to make taking profit from optional car insurance illegal

Travel, timeshare scams return to Better Business Bureau’s top 10 fraud list in 2019

Victims lost an average of $5,000 to travel, vacation or timeshare scams last year

‘Very concerning’: Travellers from Iran asked to self-isolate as COVID-19 cases increase

Nearly 3,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus

High-income tax bracket could deter doctors from settling in South Okanagan, say MLAs

Local MLAs say the introduction of a high-income tax in B.C. could… Continue reading

Gas pipeline proceeds along with Wet’suwet’en talks, B.C. minister says

‘Give us time,’ Scott Fraser says to those protesting Coastal GasLink

Community grieving death of Squamish toddler in parking lot crash: pastor

Girl, 2, was killed while walking with her mother

Investor alert: Nearly half of B.C. young adults susceptible to the ‘trust trap’

British Columbia Securities Commission says ‘trust traps’ are questionable tips from friends or family

Victoria substitute teacher sentenced to eight years for sexual abuse of young boys

Harry Sadd, 73, abused some victims hundreds of times

U.S. death toll climbs to 6 as viral crisis eases in China

The disease also spread to ever more countries and world capitals

Most Read