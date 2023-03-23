Kelowna and Westside Salvation Army receive donations for emergency food hampers

Lead Pastor Mark Wagner, from the Kelowna Salvation Army, and Captain Rob Henson proudly hold up $3,000 worth of Presidents Choice Superstore gift cards. Joining in the picture are Captain Jennifer Henson and Community Engagement Manager Lenetta Parry, from the Westside Salvation Army, West Kelowna’s Real Canadian Superstore Assistant Manager Randy Sheehan, and Gary Bennett. Lead Pastor Mark Wagner, from the Kelowna Salvation Army, and Captain Rob Henson proudly hold up $3,000 worth of Presidents Choice Superstore gift cards. Joining in the picture are Captain Jennifer Henson and Community Engagement Manager Lenetta Parry, from the Westside Salvation Army, West Kelowna’s Real Canadian Superstore Assistant Manager Randy Sheehan, and Gary Bennett.

The Salvation Army locations in Kelowna and West Kelowna have been given $1,500 worth of Superstore gift cards to ease the burden of food instability in the Central Okanagan.

The Gary Bennett Family Fund donated the gift cards, which are to be used for the Salvation Army’s emergency food hamper program.

The hampers are designed to meet the nutritional needs of those who are housing-insecure.

Both Salvation Army locations have seen an increase in the need for the program in the past year, with the Westside Salvation Army now distributing approximately 120 hampers each month and the Kelowna Salvation Army distributing approximately 400 each month.

“The Salvation Army could not deliver valuable programs and services, on both sides of the bridge, without the generosity of donors such as The Gary Bennett Family and its supporters, who continue to come alongside us to support our mission and give hope to our community,” said Lenetta Parry, community engagement manager for the Westside Salvation Army.

To donate to the Salvation Army, please visit either location online at www.westsidesa.ca or www.kelownasalvationarmy.ca

