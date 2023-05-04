KCR: Volunteers shine the spotlight on diverse stories

Kenny Tai, a producer with Shaw Spotlight, is on a mission to provide a platform for diverse voices to reflect what’s happening in their community. Have you ever wanted to be a storyteller or to create video content? Do you want to become the next great producer, director, camera operator or TV host? Then connect with Kenny for a unique and rewarding volunteer opportunity. By joining the Shaw Spotlight team, you can specialize in one of these skills or learn them all. No experience is necessary and they provide all access to broadcast industry equipment and professional training.

“Shaw Spotlight has been operating for over 5 years,” explains Kenny. “We serve across Canada but the Okanagan is where it is the most important for this department. We offer free training for those interested in Broadcast media. And we also offer a free platform to air their videos on TV if they meet the requirements for our channel.”

“We have all types of volunteer opportunities,” adds Kenny. “You are the one who decides if you want to stick with us short or long-term. You don’t need any experience, just an interest in community and with making content videos.”

The perks are pretty amazing, as you get to learn from professionals in the broadcast industry and you work with professional broadcasting equipment as part of a tv show.

“We love to share diverse voices from Kelowna that can help spread diverse stories,” says Kenny. “Volunteers make an impact by helping the community from within.”

Check out the features on the Shaw Spotlight webpage, including the stories of a couple who has slayed their weight together, another couple who found love in the ballet studio, a dog photographer raising funds for a charity and even the story of a porcupine princess. Look for these and more at https://www.shawspotlight.ca/features.html.

“Volunteers help once a week, or at special events in the community to help with live broadcasts,” shares Kenny. “We have some volunteers, like Sandra, who have been with Shaw TV for over ten years. She is always there to help out and rarely misses an event.” Learn more about these volunteer opportunities by contacting Kenny at Email: kenny.tai@sjrb.ca, calling 778-389-7332 or online at https://www.shawspotlight.ca/.

You can also find out more about this opportunity and others in the community at www.volunteerconnector.org. Whether it is as a Recreation Assistant at Good Samaritan Village, a Support Group Facilitator with the Alzheimer Society or as a Board Director with organizations like KCR, Dress for Success and HOPE Outreach, find your passion and community by volunteering today.

Dorothee Birker is the communications and development coordinator for KCR Community Resources. If you are interested in sharing your volunteer or organizational news, please contact Dorothee at dorothee@kcr.ca.

