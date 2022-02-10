KCR: Volunteers make the world go ‘round

If music fills your cup, then Lucy Benwell, executive director of the Kelowna Music School Society (KCMS), has a perfect volunteer opportunity for you: join their dedicated Board of Directors, or one of its Committees, and you can ensure that they meet their mission to “enrich and connect our community through the power of high quality music education and performances.” KCMS has been operating since 1976 and many know them for providing excellent music education to students in the area, but since the pandemic, the school has moved many lessons online and attracted students from the coast, northern BC and even Prince Edward Island. Now the school is also undertaking a major capital project: looking for a new home for the school.

Having recently sold the school property on DeHart Avenue, the Board of Directors and staff team are now looking for new premises that will better serve their immediate and long-term program needs. The school will continue in the current location through to July 2024 while the new location is determined and then developed. If you are keen to support the school with strategic planning, fundraising or special committees, contact Lucy at execdir.kcms@shaw.ca or 250-860-1737 for more information, or check out the posting on the VolunteerConnector at www.kcr.ca.

“The experience of engaging with other like-minded people from a range of backgrounds is always beneficial, as is being part of our team at this pivotal stage as we seek to find a new home for our school,” explains Lucy. “Music affects all our lives directly, and we feel strongly that we have an obligation to maintain its momentum and growth through education and performance. Being a part of that journey is extremely powerful and rewarding.”

“Key skills we are looking for are a willingness to share perspectives and to be an ambassador for the school are important, as are a love and understanding of music and music education,” continues Lucy. “The opportunity to enjoy the fruits of our labour through exceptional and heart-warming performances is very rewarding for families, students, staff and volunteers alike. For me, it is always the look on someone’s face when they come to a concert for the first time. They are simply blown away by the energy, enthusiasm and sheer love of music making shown by our students and their teachers – most notably on the faces of our younger students as they take a bow.”

“Volunteers make the world go round,” concludes Lucy. “Everyone’s time is precious and to see some of that time devoted to an organisation close to your heart is a pure joy – something we all need right now.”

Dorothee Birker is the communications and development coordinator for KCR Community Resources. If you are interested in sharing your volunteer or organizational news, please contact Dorothee at dorothee@kcr.ca.

