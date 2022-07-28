KCR: Volunteers make art come alive

The Kelowna Art Gallery is all about engaging, inspiring, and enriching the greater community through the exhibition, collection, and interpretation of visual art and their volunteers help to make the arts come alive through their creativity and time.

Josh Desnoyers, the Gallery’s marketing and events coordinator is grateful for the difference the volunteers make. “We truly value our volunteers as many of our programs would simply struggle to run without them. We love the fact that they come from such different backgrounds and experiences and all bring something unique to their time at the Gallery.”

The Kelowna Art Gallery was founded in 1977, and moved to their present location in 1996 as an anchor for the burgeoning Cultural District. Josh highlights that “a badly kept secret is that we offer Free Admission Thursdays. Each and every week, from 10 am to 8 pm, visitors can come and check out what we have on… absolutely free.”

“Often people think the Gallery sells art. Not true,” continues Josh. “We’re in the business of bringing people and art together, facilitating conversations, and helping people to have a meaningful engagement with art, as well as exploring their own creativity. Not being in the sales game means artists can create a site-specific installation that is only experienced for a short while before it’s gone forever, or can present work that challenges even our notions of what “art” is.”

Gallery volunteers get to work in an environment that celebrates creativity and is filled with always changing visual art. They are also an important part of the team that helps introduce children to art concepts and ideas, and they help the Gallery to host special events like the opening of new art exhibitions.

Volunteer Docents help the Gallery team host school tours that teach children about topics related to our current exhibitions. Full training is provided but experience in an education setting or working with children is an asset. The Docents are needed October to June and require a weekly 2-hour daytime commitment (i.e. Tuesdays, 9:30-11:30 am). Volunteer Docents work primarily with students and their teachers/chaperones.

Event Volunteers help out with opening receptions, community events, and special fundraisers. Full training is provided. Experience in a hospitality or service role is an asset. Commitment is casual on an event-to-event basis but typically events happen on Thursday and Friday evenings. Event Volunteers interact with attendees of the art openings and special events, who are primarily adults.

If you are interested in joining the team, complete the Volunteer Application Form that can be found at www.kelownaartgallery.com/volunteer/ explains Josh. “We’ll set a time to meet and answer any questions you might have.”

A volunteer highlight for Josh is seeing docents in the exhibition spaces, often crouched down to the level of the elementary school students, chatting enthusiastically about the colours or shapes in a particular piece of art with a young student, oblivious to the rest of the crowd around them.

“Recently, our docents have had to patiently (and without laughing too much) explain who John Lennon and The Beatles are, after children mistake the Andy Warhol print of Lennon in “From Warhol to Banksy” for a round spectacle-wearing Harry Potter,” smiles Josh. “Volunteers are a joy! The Kelowna Art Gallery absolutely ❤️ our Volunteers. We cannot stress enough how much they contribute to making art alive in our community.”

Contact details:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KelownaArtGallery

• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kelownaartgallery/

• Twitter: https://twitter.com/kelownaart

• Email: info@kelownaartgallery.com

• Phone number: 250-762-2226

• Website: www.kelownaartgallery.com

Dorothee Birker is the communications and development coordinator for KCR Community Resources. If you are interested in sharing your volunteer or organizational news, please contact Dorothee at dorothee@kcr.ca.

