Mariam Jaber. (Submitted)

KCR: Volunteers help with toxic drug crisis

These columns are contributed by the KCR Community Resources

The toxic drug crisis is seriously impacting communities throughout the province.

Here in the Central Okanagan, the team at the Living Positive Resource Centre (LPRC) is looking for volunteers that can help address this situation.

Mariam Jaber, the harm reduction educator at LPRC, tells us more about this role.

“Our mission is to provide harm reduction, prevention and educational resources, including supportive services focusing on individual and community health and wellness,” said Mariam.

“In 1992, LPRC started as an organization that provided services to those living with HIV/AIDS. However, we have since expanded our resources to anyone in the Central Okanagan experiencing homelessness and/or addiction, people living with STBBIs, and people experiencing concerns relating to income, nutrition, and mental health.

“Our volunteers get hands-on experience and a unique perspective on the toxic drug crisis, highlighting the importance of supporting community members who use drugs.

“Whether volunteers have lived experience, want to learn more, or feel fulfilled serving the community, starting as an LPRC volunteer is the best way to get into this aspect of community service regarding harm reduction.”

Volunteers are offered a lot of flexibility in how they can get involved, that works with the individual’s availability and schedule.

“Volunteers can support us during our drop-in hours, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., where they can engage one-on-one with clients or support us by providing harm reduction services at music festivals and events,” said Mariam.

“Some volunteers get an online and research experience by creating informational content for our social media accounts. We value all skills and appreciate the various works our volunteers provide!”

According to Mariam, the impact of volunteers is both on the community and for the volunteers themselves.

“Volunteers allow us to strengthen our community and we have noticed that once people volunteer with us, they impact their peers and families with the knowledge they’ve acquired,” shared Mariam. “They help create an effortless work environment that feels cohesive and helps programs run smoothly.”

“I have also observed that volunteers become increasingly comfortable with being themselves while working in our office.

“LPRC advocates for reducing stigma and creating a safer space, whether that’s through attending events or providing workshops. When our volunteers notice that about us, you can notice that they unwind and feel at ease knowing that we will respect their identities, however, they present themselves!”

If you are interested in working in an inclusive space that welcomes everyone, contact Mariam to help volunteers at LPRC. Simply email Education@lprc.ca with your interest in volunteering. You will then be asked to fill out a volunteer form where you can mention which volunteering aspect you are curious about and highlight your skills. While volunteers report to the harm reduction educator, they also interact with other staff, and support community members who access LPRC’s services.

If you are interested in sharing your volunteer or organizational news, please contact Dorothee Birker at dorothee@kcr.ca.

