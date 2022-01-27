KCR: Volunteers are organization’s engine

After starting out as a UBC Okanagan Student Club in 2016, Age-Link Society transitioned to a full-fledged incorporated society in May 2021 with a mission to address the growing concern of social isolation amongst seniors and students. Through their slogan, “We grow together”, Age-Link Society creates opportunities and spaces for different ages to connect and build long term friendships. After founding the original club, Patience Spinoza Okuku felt the organization’s success in enriching the Kelowna community by bridging the age gap between the students and the senior citizens in the community was a good model to replicate by starting chapters across Canadian universities, senior homes and secondary schools.

“At Age-Link, our members or volunteers focus on building reciprocal friendships with each other across different age groups,” explains Patience. “All Age-Link events are free of charge to remove barriers to attending.”

“Volunteering with Age-Link is more than a job, it is a lifestyle! It is friendship! This makes it effortless and natural,” adds Patience, who himself volunteers in his role as executive director. “Being a part of Age-link Society allows its members to be a part of a bigger mission that goes beyond just the Kelowna community. They have an opportunity to make reciprocal friendships and the different age groups benefit from each other and learn about different cultures and geographies.”

Volunteers can help with creating or participating in networking and social events hosted by Age-Link society in partnership with retirement homes. Events take place regularly and volunteers have the option of attending whenever their schedules permit. The roles are very flexible. The in-person events are currently following public health guidelines as per COVID-19 protocols and they are also hosting virtual events.

“Volunteer roles include mentor to students, event coordinator, community mobilizer who will find more seniors to join Age-Link, and fundraiser or grant writer for resource mobilization,” says Spinoza. “Times, schedule, and participation are all flexible. Volunteers will have to be fully vaccinated to attend the in-person events. Unvaccinated persons are welcome to volunteer virtually.”

“Volunteers have made us achieve everything we have been able to achieve so far,” enthuses Spinoza. “As a new organization that is growing, we do not have adequate financial resources to compensate staff. Therefore, we rely on volunteers to realize our organization mission and vision. Volunteers enable us to direct the funds we have toward programming. Volunteers are the engine of Age-Link.

Most importantly, volunteers share their time, experiences, and wisdom which is a priceless gift.”

“As a member of Age-Link myself, I have been able to build a family for myself,” concludes Spinoza. “I have a Canadian mum, and grandmother that I met at Age-Link. I have spent some of my fondest memories in Canada with them, they have met my Ugandan family members when they visited. These Age-Link members or volunteers are my family!”

If you are interested in growing together and enjoying a multi-generational social experience, contact Age-Link at programdirector@agelinksociety.ca or find your opportunity on the VolunteerConnector at www.kcr.ca.

Dorothee Birker is the communications and development coordinator for KCR Community Resources. If you are interested in sharing your volunteer or organizational news, please contact Dorothee at dorothee@kcr.ca.

