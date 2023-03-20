KCR: Volunteering opens up your world

I first met Shirley Fitzpatrick almost 20 years ago when she was a volunteer helping to build the Mission Creek Greenway. A log-time nature enthusiast, Shirley has given her time to do community clean ups, to preserve green space and to provide opportunities for people to connect with nature. For Shirley, volunteering makes her “feel part of a larger world” and she also believes that volunteers change the world one day at a time.

Currently Shirley is dedicating her time reading Canadian stories to residents with poor eyesight at Okanagan Chateau, where she also lives.

“In addition to reading, I’ve also arranged Historic Scenic bus tours and may do another in 2023, says Shirley, who is both an avid reader and a writer. “Several of my poems have been in our monthly newsletter.”

“One of the Canadian winter stories I read to the residents here tells the story of someone who lived her life in the wilderness,” adds Shirley, who was excited to help organize a visit to Okanagan Chateau by the author and to meet her. “It was really interesting to read about her journey. She’s very descriptive in her book and it almost feels like you’re with her while you’re reading it.”

For Shirley, discussions that follow her readings with residents is one of her favourite things. “Our discussions can also get really interesting, particularly when we talk about which cow gives the best milk or discussions around being buried or cremated, and just many other reminisces. It really gives you a glimpse of other people’s stories.”

Originally born in Ladysmith, on Vancouver Island, Shirley has lived in various spots in BC and then settled in Kelowna in 1985. She likes to reminisce about a picnic she had on a New Zealand beach in 1951 and she is grateful to BC Children’s Hospital for saving her twins’ lives in 1974.

It was Shirley’s experience as a parent with the Multiple Births Club in Prince George that stimulated her volunteer spirit. She was inspired by the volunteers who ran the program and the impact it had with families who had multiple births. Through the group she was able to find community within those families and also with volunteers. She saw the value of volunteers and the role they played in making it possible to connect and support families and it was what inspired her to volunteers herself.

Shirley’s advice to anyone wanting to volunteer is simply “do what you enjoy and find a way to pass that pleasure to others. I have learned more about other people and the importance of storytelling, which keeps people interested.”

If you are looking for ways to connect and broaden your world, volunteering may be a great option for you. Many organizations are currently needing great people to step forward and share their time. Contact us at KCR for unique and fun ways to be involved and to learn about the many options that are available to suit both your interests and your skills. Check out our website at www.kcr.ca or go to the VolunteerConnector at www.volunteerconnector.org to browse through a myriad of options including Restorative Justice volunteers that work with youth and Support Group Facilitators for the Alzheimer Society.

Dorothee Birker is the communications and development coordinator for KCR Community Resources. If you are interested in sharing your volunteer or organizational news, please contact Dorothee at dorothee@kcr.ca.

