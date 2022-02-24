KCR: Open house welcomes volunteers

During the Holiday Season we all recognize the volunteers ringing the bell for donations to fill their red kettles of the Salvation Army, but did you know that volunteers play a critical role for this non-profit organization all throughout the year? On May 12 the Westside Salvation Army is hosting an Open House for new volunteers and it will be a great time to come meet the team and be inspired by the opportunities available to serve.

“Volunteers fill a key role in running our organization,” explains Sharon Harder, Volunteer Coordinator. “From handling day to day tasks in our Missional Thrift Store, to assisting with our outreach programs at our Community Life Centre such as delivering our Senior Meals Program, Youth Programs, and poverty relief efforts, through the provision of grocery gift cards, clothing, and furniture. Plus, we run an Emergency Disaster Services volunteer team which responds to community incidents, such as fires and floods.”

“Simply put, we would not exist without the hard work and dedication of our volunteers, adds Sharon. “At the Open House people will learn a little more about our organization, the people, programs, mission and the opportunities available. We encourage you to register by contacting me at 778-768-9917 or Sharon.Harder@salvationarmy.ca.

Since its inception over 150 years ago, the Salvation Army has always been a volunteer driven organization. The Westside Salvation Army is dedicated to providing a variety of support to the communities of Westbank, West Kelowna, and Peachland. They offer necessities such as emergency food support, clothing, furniture, school supplies, Christmas assistance, Emergency Disaster Relief, counselling, referrals and more.

They rely on approximately 50 volunteers per month to help us in our mission. This number exponentially increases in November and December and the total number of hours volunteered each year exceeds 10,000.

“We have a reputation as an organization that values volunteers,” says Sharon proudly. “Volunteers allow us to do our work better. We are more effective, efficient, resilient, sustainable and in turn we are better equipped and positioned to serve our community, particularly in the areas of poverty, children and youth, mental health, and addictions.”

“The Salvation Army is an innovative partner, mobilized to share hope where there is hardship, building communities that are just and know the love of Jesus,” Sharon says. “Our values are: Hope, Service, Dignity and Responsible Stewardship.”

To find out more, join the team at their Open House located at 3531 Old Okanagan Highway, Westbank on Saturday, May 12 at 10-11 am, 1-2 pm and 3-4 pm.

Facebook @SalvationArmy-WestsideBC

Instagram @thesalvationarmywestsidebc

Email Sharon.Harder@salvationarmy.ca

Phone Number: Sharon Harder | 778.768.9917

Website: www.WestsideSA.ca

Dorothee Birker is the communications and development coordinator for KCR Community Resources. If you are interested in sharing your volunteer or organizational news, please contact Dorothee at dorothee@kcr.ca.

