KCR: Happy National Volunteer Appreciation Week

A big shout out to all of the volunteers who share their best resource – the gift of time – to make their community stronger and happier, as well as more equitable and just. At KCR Community Resources we are so grateful to host the Volunteer Centre of the Central Okanagan so that we are be able to support both volunteers and organizations that rely on them to be able to do the work they do. Today I want to introduce you to one of the funders that make it possible for us to do this work and share why volunteerism matters so much. The Prospera Foundation for the past two years has funded the Volunteers4All program that offers one-on-one support to volunteers to connect them to meaningful opportunities that help them achieve their personal and career goals despite facing barriers.

Raquel Santos is the Community Engagement Specialist at Prospera Credit Union, a company that is dedicated to creating vibrant, healthy communities. Raquel herself is passionate about making a difference and brings this passion to her work.

“Prospera supports many local organizations across our trade areas that are aligned with our community investment strategy,” says Raquel. “Throughout the year, we accept applications from local charities and organizations for new sponsorship opportunities and events and then engage with our employees who are interested in volunteering. We also encourage our employees to find opportunities that better suit their schedules if they can’t make it out to certain events and also to seek opportunities that they can do as a team. Our volunteer activities range from gathering items for Christmas drives to presenting financial literacy or career workshops to students across BC.”

“My goal is to ensure that local organizations get the recognition and support they need to have a big impact in our communities,” continues Raquel. “I want to build strong partnerships where everyone – the charity, our communities and our employees – know that we’re fully committed to supporting the growth of our local communities and the causes that matter to them. It’s all about making a real, lasting change and showing that we truly care about our community’s well-being.”

“Volunteering allows me to actively support my community and create positive change in the lives of others,” explains Raquel, whose commitment is both professional and personal. “As a mother of two boys, I see volunteering as an opportunity to instill important values of compassion and kindness in my children, while helping them develop valuable skills. It’s important to me that my kids are exposed to different environments and life situations through volunteering and learn about the impact they can make by dedicating their time to others. Volunteering is not only about giving back, but also about empowering youth to be active and engaged members of our communities who understand the importance of making a positive difference in the world.”

Raquel has a goal to create a “student volunteer team” that combines Prospera’s commitment to connecting with local students to their passion for community giving. Her vision is to recruit students from local schools, with diverse backgrounds and experiences, to volunteer alongside our employees and charitable partners in the community. This “student volunteer team” would not only help students fulfill their volunteer hours, but also provide them with opportunities to develop valuable skills, instill philanthropic values and work collaboratively with Prospera’s employees and charitable

partners. Raquel also recognize the potential for mutual learning and growth, as tne employees and students can learn from each other’s perspectives and experiences.

“Volunteering means selflessly devoting your time to make a positive change,” concludes Raquel who also credits volunteering with teaching her the importance of patience. “Patience has allowed me to understand and respect the unique circumstances and challenges faced by those I serve, build meaningful connections, offer support with empathy and even learn about the limitations of a charity’s resources and funding.”

For your next volunteering opportunity, check out the Volunteer Connector at volunteerconnector.org or for more information on the Volunteers4All program, contact us at communityservices@kcr.ca or 250-763-8008 x254.

Dorothee Birker is the communications and development coordinator for KCR Community Resources. If you are interested in sharing your volunteer or organizational news, please contact Dorothee at dorothee@kcr.ca.

