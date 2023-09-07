KCR: Fall offers learning and connection opportunities

I am not sure how it happened, but it seems to me that September has somehow snuck up on us.

The sudden high-jacking of the end of summer by the fires in the region and the resulting displacement of people and need for regional crisis management probably has a lot to do with it.

Our continued thanks to those people fighting for our community and heartfelt compassion to those who have lost their homes and/or their businesses now trying to figure out their next steps.

If we can be of support with referrals to community resources, please reach out to us at 250-763-8008 or you can access the online database at our kcr.ca website.

And let’s be honest – it’s been a whole lot of stress for everyone and if you need to talk to someone, the amazing Crisis Line Responders are just a call or text away: Call 1-866-353-2273 (24/7) or Text 45645.

September of course is ‘Back to School’ season and as a life-long learner, I wanted to share some of the amazing learning and connection opportunities that KCR offers.

Curious about our newest program Disruptive Leadership?

This innovative and unique program was co-developed with the United Way of British Columbia and features six full-day learning sessions with leaders from a variety of sectors, including public, private and non-profit. Sessions start in October 2023 and run the first Tuesday of every month (except January) to April 2024.

If you are looking for ways to embed Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (JEDI) values in your organization or to lead and manage disruptive organizational change, then this program, created specifically for the Central Okanagan, is for you.

Past participants have called the program “transformative,” “personal and meaningful” and “so powerful.” The program supports leaders to learn, practice and apply JEDI values through immersive learning with peers, JEDI thought leaders and people with lived experience.

On Friday, Sept. 8, 10-11 a.m., join us for an Information Session on how you can “lead the change you want to see.”

Program co-facilitators Heather Stewart (Sage Transitions), Esther Moreno (UWBC) and myself (KCR) will be sharing an overview of topics and learning outcomes and answer your questions about why you want to be a part of this program for yourself personally, for your organization and for your community.

Participate in the Q&A in person at KCR (620 Leon Ave.) or online. To register contact me at dorothee@kcr.ca or 250-763-8008, ext. 254.

In October, the new Fund Development Overview (FDO) program starts, offering learning for those responsible for ensuring their organization has the financial resources to run their programs.

This eight-week program is facilitated with fund development experts from the community, including members of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP).

In the spirit of collaboration, current members of AFP are able to get a $50 discount to take FDO, and those FDO participants that are not already AFP members will receive a $50 discount when they join.

Participants will:

• Understand the current trends and opportunities in fund development

• Explore various fundraising resources and approaches

• Build strategic relationships with funders

• Apply effective donor recruitment strategies and increase donor retention

• Learn best practices and apply concrete tools to support your organization’s fundraising efforts

The workshops run Thursdays, Oct.12 to Nov. 30, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and will be offered in person at KCR (620 Leon Ave.). If required, we may be able to offer a hybrid format, with both in-person and online options.

To register and for more information go online at https://kcr.ca/community-services/workshops-training/.

For those yearning to learn more about volunteer opportunities in the Central Okanagan, join us at the Okanagan Volunteer Fair on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Parkinson Recreation Centre.

Often in times of crisis, it can be too late to sign up for organizations such as ALERT (Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team) as volunteers need specific training prior to being dispatched in emergency situations.

More than 60 local organizations (including ALERT and Emergency Support Services) will be there to let you know about the opportunities that await you.

Connecting to community through volunteerism is one of the most satisfying ways to make an impact and to continue learning about all kinds of wonderful things. See you at the fair.

If you are interested in sharing your volunteer or organizational news, contact Dorothee Birker at dorothee@kcr.ca.

