KCR: Art Lab seeks Creatives

If you are a creative, young or old, looking to join a community and share and grow your artistic gifts, the new AesthetiKs LAB Society in downtown Kelowna may be the perfect option for you to volunteer, or to join as a member.

Erikka Moojelsky, CEO and founder of AesthetiKs, opened the space in November 2021 but actually drafted the business plan a decade ago when she was fresh out of design school.

“We are an affordable for all, all-ages Fashion, Music and Art Creative Centre,” says Erikka. “We offer a membership in exchange for volunteer hours. We have created a safe space, a community, a place where people can truly be themselves. Creativity can solve almost any problem. The creative act, the defeat of habit by originality, overcomes everything.”

Memberships include full LAB access and unlimited drop-ins during regular business hours, Tuesday-Sunday 11- 8 pm. There is also the option of adult-only events Tuesday-Sunday, 8 pm – midnight. Recently the LAB ran a special Hip Hop Helps Fundraiser that raised $222 for KCR Community’s Crisis Line. The LAB features different spaces for different forms of art. The Sewing Room features sewing and embroidery machines as well as a serger and a heat press for silk screening t-shirts. Materials and supplies are also available and included. There is a full recording studio which offers guitar, Ableton (music production software) and DJ lessons. The Art space has both digital options, including Adobe Creative Cloud, and traditional paints, pastels, charcoals, brushes, easels and canvases, along with other art supplies. For photographers, they offer a Canon Eos Rebel camera, lighting, diffusers, green screen with projector and black/white backdrops. Members are also able to sell their creations in the AesthetiKs Boutique.

There are Membership Levels for individual, students, families, professionals and groups and as a volunteer, you are invited to be a member for free.

Erikka’s passion for creativity and inclusiveness embodies her and the community space she has created and it is easy to see why people are drawn to be a part of this movement. The project is also a family affair, with members of her family joining and supporting the effort.

“I think it is the serendipitous reveal of a volunteer’s skill needed at the moment,” says Erikka enthusiastically when asked about a favourite volunteer moment. “I never ask a volunteer for anything specific, I just ask they contribute what they can in the time it’s needed. It always flows organically.”

“Our organization would be nothing without the incredible volunteers who help make The LAB such a welcoming and creative environment,” continues Erikka. “Volunteers make an impact by bringing their authenticity & life lessons to the members of our community.”

To join the AesthetiKs LAB community, send an email to hello@aesthetiks.ca or you can find them on the VolunteerConnector (www.volunteerconnector.org).

Dorothee Birker is the communications and development coordinator for KCR Community Resources. If you are interested in sharing your volunteer or organizational news, please contact Dorothee at dorothee@kcr.ca.

